UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday Russian natural gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.
Gazprom turned off gas supplies to Kiev last month after Ukraine failed to meet a deadline to pay off some of its gas debts. Europe receives around a third of its gas needs from Russia. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
