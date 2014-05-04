* Russia binds individual EU member states to South Stream
* Austria, Bulgaria ignore Brussels to secure supplies
* Germany also pleased by deal
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, May 4 While officials in Brussels were
calling for Europe to reduce its dependency on Russian natural
gas and negotiate with Moscow as a bloc, Austria was quietly
bypassing the European Commission to cut its own bilateral deal
on building a pipeline.
The deal on the South Stream pipeline, which will be built
under the Black Sea to Bulgaria and on to central Europe, shows
the European Union's difficulty in creating a unified energy
policy on Moscow during the Ukraine crisis.
While EU officials are calling for Europe to wean itself off
Russian gas, private and state-owned firms, with the support of
politicians, are pushing ahead with projects to buy ever more.
Austrian energy firm OMV agreed last week with
Russia's state-controlled Gazprom to bring the South
Stream pipeline to Austria's Baumgarten gas hub, outmanoeuvring
Italy which had wanted it to end there.
The deal is also likely to please some in neighbouring
Germany, as the gas will now be delivered closer to customers.
It shows that when it comes to natural gas diplomacy,
European countries still have their own competing interests
which are difficult to unite under an EU flag.
The timing of the deal, which coincided with Europe
announcing new sanctions on a list of Russians designed to push
the Kremlin to reduce its support for separatists in Ukraine,
could hardly have been more at odds with official EU policy.
The Commission had put the approval process for South Stream
on hold after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March,
hoping the delay would push Moscow to stop what the West says is
its intervention in Ukraine.
Brussels says South Stream does not comply with its
regulations on ownership and pipeline access. But Austria and
Russia have circumvented this by announcing that their deal is
based on a bilateral agreement between the countries rather than
an EU accord.
South Stream's main purpose, like the German-Russian Nord
Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea, is to circumvent Ukraine.
This would ensure that disputes between Moscow and Kiev do not
interfere with the flow of Russian gas to Europe, much of which
crosses Ukraine in existing pipelines.
"If we agree to South Stream, Europe will sell the rope with
which Russia will hang Ukraine, and it will also agree to
increase its energy dependency on Russia," said Frank Umbach,
at the European Centre for Energy and Resource Security
(EUCERS), a research team at King's College London.
PAST FAILURE MOTIVATES DEAL
Austria was motivated to push for the South Stream deal
after it lost out to Italy in a competition last year over a
separate pipeline bringing gas to Europe from Azerbaijan.
OMV's Nabucco pipeline project was dropped in favour of the
rival Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to Italy. That derailed
years of Austrian lobbying, which the EU had initially backed,
for Nabucco to bring the Azeri gas to central Europe.
"Current international developments show once again that in
the long-term we don't only have to diversify our energy
sources, but also our routes," said Austrian economy and energy
minister Reinhold Mitterlehner. "Should the South Stream
pipeline end in Baumgarten, we will get closer to this target."
Gazprom sources said they had been approached during the
last four weeks by Austria, and a deal was put together as fast
as possible.
Gazprom and OMV aim to get the remaining permits by the end
of next year and start delivering gas by 2017.
"For Russia, this project is a clear signal to Ukraine that
it intends to avoid any future disputes or supply disruptions,"
said Friedbert Pflüger, director of EUCERS. "The reference to a
2010 bilateral agreement for regulatory approval demonstrates
Moscow's intention to circumvent the EU's regulations that would
make the realisation of the project more difficult."
UNDERMINING BRUSSELS
The Gazprom-OMV agreement continues Russia's strategy of
making bilateral deals that undermine the Commission, the EU's
executive arm, which wants to build up a European front on
energy supplies.
Bulgaria, which imports almost all its gas from Russia, also
backed South Stream last month in defiance of Commission calls
that member states should not enter bilateral deals with Gazprom
without its approval.
"South Stream is a project of strategic importance. Now they
(the European Parliament) want to stop South Stream. How are we
to develop? This crisis at the moment shows that we do not have
security of natural gas supplies for Bulgaria," energy minister
Dragomir Stoynev said.
Quietly supporting smaller EU member states such as Austria
and Bulgaria is Germany, where the government has said it sees
Moscow as a reliable gas supplier and industry has made big
investments in securing Russian gas.
Germany is by far Gazprom's biggest customer in the EU,
paying around $15 billion a year for Russian gas.
After years of lobbying by former German chancellor Gerhard
Schroeder, the Nord Stream pipeline began operations in 2011.
Schroeder chairs Nord Stream's board and has been an
outspoken critic of moves to isolate Russia diplomatically. He
drew strong criticism in the German press last week for
bear-hugging President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia.
South Stream's proposed 2,500 km (1,500 mile) route would
stretch from Russia under the Black Sea through Bulgaria and
Serbia to Hungary and now Austria.
Germany's BASF, the world's biggest chemicals
company, is a partner in South Stream through its gas supply
subsidiary Wintershall.
The head of BASF's advisory board is Eggert Voscherau,
brother of Henning Voscherau, who is chairman of South Stream
Transport's board of directors and a prominent former politician
of Schroeder's Social Democratic Party.
A government adviser in Berlin, speaking on condition of
anonymity said Berlin was happy that the new pipeline was now
going to Austria rather than Italy: "Bringing South Stream's gas
to Austria is far better for Germany's industry and gas security
than pumping it far to the South to Italy."
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna, Stephen
Jewkes in Milan, and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; editing by
Peter Graff)