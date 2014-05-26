BERLIN May 26 Europe's Energy Commissioner said
on Monday Ukraine had agreed to pay some of the money it owes
Russia for gas supplies, provided the two governments agreed to
the provisional deal that would clear the way for further
negotiations on Friday.
Speaking after three-way talks with Russia's and Ukraine's
energy ministers, Guenther Oettinger said Ukraine would pay
Russia 2 billion dollars by Thursday and another 500 million
dollars by June 7. The two governments still needed to agree to
the deal, Oettinger added.
Further talks about the gas price from April could then be
held on Friday, he added.
