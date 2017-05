BERLIN, June 22 The planned new gas package for Ukraine for winter will cost around 1.5 billion dollars according to German minutes from a meeting of the Council of the European Union.

"The amount of gas currently stored in Ukraine is not sufficient to ensure supply for next winter," German minutes seen by Reuters reported European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic as saying in comments on June 8.

