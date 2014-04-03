CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as CP Rail, mining shares gain
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups move higher
MOSCOW, April 3 The head of Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Thursday it would further increase the gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres from April, after introducing an export duty.
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said the price would increase during a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who urged Ukraine to pay off its gas debts.
The increase came just two days after Gazprom announced a 44 percent hike in the gas price for Ukraine starting from April 1 to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres due to the unpaid bills.
NEW YORK, April 20 A group of 11 Republican state attorneys general are protesting an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp. violated consumer protection laws when selling fossil fuel products, according to a court filing.