MOSCOW, June 17 Norway's Statoil could
increase gas supplies to the European Union but would not be
able to replace Russian gas, CEO Helge Lund said on Tuesday, a
day after Moscow cut off supplies to Ukraine over a price
dispute.
"We can increase somewhat but we cannot replace Russian
gas," Lund told reporters on the sidelines of an energy
conference when asked if the company could boost supplies to
substitute exports from Russian company Gazprom.
He did not provide any figures.
Statoil is the second largest supplier of natural gas to the
European market, with a market share of around 14 percent,
according to company data.
Gazprom's supplies to Europe including Turkey rose 16
percent to a record high of 161.5 billion cubic metres (bcm)
last year from 138 bcm in 2012 while Norway's fell by 5 percent
to 102.5 bcm.
