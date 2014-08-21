MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia's top natural gas producer
Gazprom said on Thursday it hopes that Ukraine will
stick to its obligations and allow safe gas transit to Europe.
A Gazprom's spokesman also said that the company had made an
additional payment in July to Ukraine's state energy firm
Naftogaz for gas transit.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June in a dispute
over unpaid bills, however Russian gas shipments to Europe via
Ukrainian territory has been flowing without interruptions
since.
