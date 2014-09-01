US KHATYN, Russia, Sept 1 Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to hold a new round of talks to resolve gas crisis on Sept. 6.

Novak added that Russia and Ukraine are now awaiting European Commission's decision whether their representative would join the talks.

