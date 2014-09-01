BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.17
* Western New England Bancorp, Inc reports results for quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
US KHATYN, Russia, Sept 1 Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to hold a new round of talks to resolve gas crisis on Sept. 6.
Novak added that Russia and Ukraine are now awaiting European Commission's decision whether their representative would join the talks.
TORONTO, April 26 Hackers are demanding increasingly hefty ransoms to free computers paralyzed with viruses, as cyber criminals seek to maximize profits from large numbers of victims willing to pay up, according to cyber security firm Symantec Corp.