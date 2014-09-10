KIEV, Sept 10 Ukraine's gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Wednesday it had seen no decrease in reverse gas supplies from European Union countries to Ukraine over the last two days.

Earlier, Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said it had been seeing lower gas supplies from Gazprom since Monday.

"We see no decrease and the volume of reverse gas which we are receiving from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia is stable at around 35 million cubic meters per day," an Ukrtransgaz spokesman told Reuters.