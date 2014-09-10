KIEV, Sept 10 Ukraine's gas transport monopoly
Ukrtransgaz said on Wednesday it had seen no decrease in reverse
gas supplies from European Union countries to Ukraine over the
last two days.
Earlier, Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said it had
been seeing lower gas supplies from Gazprom since
Monday.
"We see no decrease and the volume of reverse gas which we
are receiving from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia is stable at
around 35 million cubic meters per day," an Ukrtransgaz
spokesman told Reuters.
