MOSCOW Oct 30 Ukraine and Russia have failed to
reach a gas agreement at their overnight talks with the European
Union, with more negotiations to take place Thursday evening,
the news agency RIA Novosti cited Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak as saying.
"The negotiations are not yet over, we've just finished a
long discussion on documents that must be prepared based on the
results of the talks," the agency cited Novak as saying early on
Thursday in Brussels.
"We have agreed to continue work on the 30th of October."
Alexei Miller, head of Russia's Gazprom said that the deal
can be completed only after Ukraine and the European Union reach
an agreement on financial guarantees from Brussels to Kiev, the
news agency Interfax reported.
