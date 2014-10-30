* Deal sees Russia resume exports through winter
By Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Ukraine, Russia and the
European Union signed a deal on Thursday that will see Moscow
resume vital supplies of gas to its ex-Soviet neighbour over the
winter in return for payments funded in part by Kiev's Western
creditors.
After several failed rounds of talks in recent weeks as
conflict rumbles on despite a ceasefire with pro-Russian rebels
in eastern Ukraine, the accord also eases concerns that a new
"gas war" could disrupt winter supplies if energy to EU states,
notably through pipelines shut down across Ukraine since June.
With overnight temperatures already nudging below freezing
in Ukraine, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
hailed an accord clinched in Brussels barely 24 hours before he
and the rest of his team make way for a new EU executive.
"There is now no reason for people in Europe to stay cold
this winter," he told a news conference after witnessing the
signing of documents by the Russian and Ukrainian energy
ministers and EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger.
Oettinger said he saw in the agreement a "first glimmer" of
detente between Moscow and Kiev in a conflict that has plunged
East-West relations into a chill not seen since the Cold War.
Worth $4.6 billion in total, the package calls for Ukraine
to pay $3.1 billion in two tranches by the end of the year to
cover debts for previous supplies from Russia's Gazprom
, and Kiev will have $1.5 billion, some from existing
accords with the EU and IMF, to pay for about 4 billion cubic
metres of new gas until March, for which Russia is insisting on
cash up front.
"Unprecedented levels of EU aid will be disbursed in a
timely manner, and the International Monetary Fund has reassured
Ukraine that it can use all financial means at its disposal to
pay for gas," the European Commission said in a statement.
"Further work with the international financial institutions
on financial assistance to Ukraine, also in relation to gas
supplies, will still continue. But all three sides are reassured
that Ukraine will have the necessary financial means."
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had left Brussels
early on Thursday, disappointing hopes of a deal then, saying he
wanted firmer commitments from the EU on Ukraine's finances.
Asked at the joint news conference where Ukraine would get
the money to buy new gas for its 45 million people, Oettinger
noted that Kiev had already set the money aside to pay the
agreed debt to Gazprom and that discussions with the
Washington-based International Monetary Fund had clarified that
Ukraine would be able to draw down more cash for pre-payments.
Ukraine's gas company Naftogaz also had revenues of its own
that it would use to pay for some of the new Russian supplies.
Oettinger said the new, pro-Western Ukrainian government
being formed after a parliamentary election last Sunday should
work quickly with the incoming European Commission and the IMF
to implement reforms that would enable it to secure further
international financing, not just this winter but after next
March.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan noted that Kiev hoped
for a favourable outcome from an arbitration court in Stockholm
in a dispute with Gazprom about prices and the size of bills run
up before pro-EU street protests overthrew the pro-Moscow
president in February, triggering Russia's annexation of Crimea.
In any case, he said, Ukraine had the means to buy gas for
the rest of this year at $378 per 1,000 cubic metres, and at
$365 in the first quarter of next year. Novak noted that these
prices represented a discount of $100 according to a formula
contained in the gas supply agreement dating back several years.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration,
which cut off supplies in June as relations worsened, was keen
for the European Union to commit itself to financing Ukraine,
officials from Kiev also underlined their view that having the
EU as a co-signatory would "guarantee" Moscow did not renege.
Both Novak and Prodan highlighted the role that pipelines
across Ukraine play in delivering gas from Russia's Siberian and
Arctic fields to the major economies of Western Europe. Novak
said Russia would remain a reliable energy supplier to Europe.
Oettinger said: "We can say to the citizens of Europe that
we can guarantee security of supply over the winter."
While the gains for Ukraine are evident - without Russian
gas many of its people would face death over the winter - Russia
also gains from a deal that brings in cash at a time when its
economy is suffering from a slide in world oil prices and from
Western trade sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis.
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Ken Wills)