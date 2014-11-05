MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it had received $1.45 billion from Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz in the first tranche of a debt payment.

On Friday, Gazprom's head, Alexei Miller, said Russia would restart gas supplies to Ukraine as soon as Ukraine repaid the first debt tranche, as well as $760 million up front for November supplies. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)