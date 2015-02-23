KIEV Feb 23 Ukrainian state energy firm
Naftogaz accused Russia's Gazprom on Monday of failing
to supply gas that Kiev had paid for in advance, days after
Moscow said it was sending some supplies for Ukraine directly to
regions held by rebels.
A dispute over Russian gas supplies and pricing for Ukraine
has played out behind the scenes throughout the past year while
Ukrainian forces have battled pro-Russian separatists in a war
that has killed more than 5,600.
After cutting off Ukraine's gas for six months, Moscow
resumed supplies in late-2014 when the two sides signed an
interim agreement, under which Kiev would pay off some debt for
past deliveries and pre-pay for supplies for the winter.
Naftogaz said the Russian firm had broken this deal by
delivering only 47 million cubic metres (mcm) of a 114 mcm order
that Kiev had paid for in advance last Thursday.
The Ukrainian company said it had sent a notice of the
breach of contract to the Ukrainian government and the European
Commission in Brussels which had helped broker the deal. Russia
is Europe's main gas supplier, and the EU is keen to ensure that
supplies that transit Ukraine are not interrupted.
Last week Ukraine cut back supplies of gas to regions held
by pro-Russian rebels, and Moscow began supplying gas to the
separatist regions directly for the first time.
A Gazprom spokesman said at the time that the supplies to
the rebel regions were being shipped under the contract with
Naftogaz. Gazprom and Russian officials did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Monday.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by
William Hardy)