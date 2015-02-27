KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine's state-owned energy firm
Naftogaz hopes to buy more gas from Europe in March, the
company's head said on Friday, part of Kiev's efforts to cut its
dependence on energy supplies from Russia.
Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev also said Ukraine had no
pressing need to agree a 'summer' gas package with the European
Union and Russia. Trilateral talks on Russian gas supplies to
Ukraine are planned for Monday in Brussels.
Under a current agreement, Russia supplies Ukraine with gas
until March 31 with a discount.
(Reporting by pavel Polityuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)