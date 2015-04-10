* European Commission still expects political talks in April
BRUSSELS, April 10 High-level gas security talks
due next week between Russia, Ukraine and the European
Commission have been postponed because experts need to do more
preparatory work, the Commission said on Friday.
The three parties are seeking a lasting deal to stave off
supply disruptions as Russia and Ukraine haggle over the terms
of a long-term gas contract between Gazprom and Kiev.
Earlier on Friday, the chief executive of Ukraine's
Naftogaz, in Brussels for talks with NATO and the European
Commission, said next week's meeting had been brought forward by
a day to Monday at Russia's request.
But the Commission issued a statement saying questions posed
to Russia and Ukraine following talks in March had yet to be
fully answered and only technical level discussions would take
place in Brussels next week.
Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in the
statement he was confident expert-level talks would prepare the
ground for the next meeting at political level, which was still
expected in April.
No-one from the Russian energy ministry was available for
comment.
Last week, Ukraine signed an interim three-month deal for
cheaper supplies of gas from Russia, providing breathing space
for both sides..
But Ukraine still hopes three-way talks can achieve a
longer-term deal to cover next winter and avoid it having to
revert to its long-term contract with Gazprom whose terms it
says are out of line with market conditions.
"We would prefer it (a deal) to be signed as soon as
possible. We have a more or less stable situation for the next
three months," Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy
Kobolev told a news conference on Friday.
Kobolev was speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, which
he said he would visit periodically to update officials on what
he referred to as a "hybrid war in energy".
Moscow and Kiev have been at odds since Russia's seizure of
Ukraine's Crimea region last year and energy ties have been
soured by a pricing dispute.
Russia's Gazprom cut off gas to Ukraine in a row
over unpaid bills and only restored supplies late last year
after the European Commission brokered a deal that expired on
March 31.
A NATO official said Friday's meeting with the alliance was
part of a regular dialogue on issues including energy security.
NATO's top commander, U.S. General Philip Breedlove said
last month in Brussels that hybrid war used a range of
diplomatic, informational, military and economic tools,
including energy.
