BRUSSELS, April 17 Expert-level talks between
Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission made progress
towards resolving differences over Russian gas supplies to
Ukraine but no date has yet been set for a high-level meeting,
the Commission said on Friday.
The three parties are seeking a lasting deal to stave off
supply disruptions as Russia and Ukraine haggle over the terms
of a long-term gas contract between Gazprom and Kiev.
"There was a trilateral technical meeting in Brussels
yesterday afternoon where all the parties met at the civil
servant level to discuss the remaining open issues which include
the pricing of gas, as well as the amounts of gas and financial
support to Ukraine," Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen
told the Commission's daily news briefing.
"There was progress made," she said.
Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic had also spoken
separately this week to the Russians and Ukrainians about the
issue, she said.
"The experts will continue ... their work and hopefully we
can sit down at political level very soon," she said. However
she said no date had yet been fixed for the next meeting at
political, or ministerial, level.
The Commission said last week that the next round of
high-level gas security talks between Russia, Ukraine and the
European Commission, originally scheduled for this week, had
been postponed because the experts needed to do more
preparatory work. It said then that a ministerial meeting was
still expected some time in April.
Moscow and Kiev have been at odds since Russia's seizure of
Ukraine's Crimea region last year and energy ties have been
soured by a pricing dispute.
Russia's Gazprom cut off gas to Ukraine in a row
over unpaid bills and only restored supplies late last year
after the European Commission brokered a deal that expired on
March 31.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by David Evans)