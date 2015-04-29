KIEV, April 29 Ukrainian state-run energy firm
Naftogaz said on Wednesday it had transferred $40 million to
Russia's Gazprom for further gas supplies in line with
an agreement reached this month.
Ukraine and Russia have signed an interim deal for cheaper
supplies of gas from Russia covering the next three months,
providing breathing space in their protracted wrangle over
pricing.
A price of $247.18 per 1,000 cubic metres was agreed.
Ukraine paid $329 under a previous agreement which ended in
March.
