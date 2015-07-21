(Adds minister's comments)
KIEV, July 21 Ukraine increased its purchase of
natural gas imports from Slovakia by 41 percent on Tuesday,
boosting its storage supplies, transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz
said.
Cash-strapped Ukraine is now buying most of its natural gas
from Slovakia after halting imports from Russia three weeks ago
due to a pricing dispute.
It was unclear whether the increase on Tuesday was due to
price factors or other reasons.
A spokesman for Ukrtransgaz said the company would import 24
million cubic metres (mcm) of Slovakian gas on Tuesday, up from
17 mcm in previous days.
He said Ukraine, which had 12.6 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas in reserve as of July 21, would pump a total of 40 mcm of
gas per day into storage on Tuesday, compared with 30-32 mcm so
far this month.
Ukraine's Energy Minister, Volodymyr Demchyshyn, said that
pumping at a daily rate of about 30 mcm meant that Ukraine would
be around 4 bcm below its reserves target of 18-19 bcm by the
start of the cold season in mid-October.
With Ukraine's economy close to bankruptcy due to years of
economic mismanagement and fighting against pro-Russian rebels
in the country's east, officials say Kiev is facing a shortage
of money for gas purchases.
Demchyshyn said the ministry was in talks to borrow $1
billion from international institutions, including the World
Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
"Without attracting resources from abroad we can reach the
level of 14.5 bcm and (if we want) to increase it to 19 bcm we
will need another $1 billion," Demchyshyn said in a televised
briefing on Tuesday.
Ukrainian energy officials say Ukrtransgaz needs to store
about 60 mcm of gas per day to ensure it has enough gas to meet
demand during the winter and to guarantee the transit of Russian
gas via Ukraine to Europe.
About half of the gas that Europe imports from Russia comes
via Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia have said the suspension will
not affect gas transit to Europe.
