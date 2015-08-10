GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump on U.S. inventories slide boosts stocks
* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
KIEV Aug 10 Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will hold trilateral talks about the supply of natural gas at the end of August in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchshyn told a briefing on Monday.
The European Commission has been mediating in a gas pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, an important transit route for gas to the EU, for more than a year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)
* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
LONDON, May 10 Aluminium is one of the materials benefiting from the greening of the world's economy.