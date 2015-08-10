KIEV Aug 10 Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will hold trilateral talks about the supply of natural gas at the end of August in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchshyn told a briefing on Monday.

The European Commission has been mediating in a gas pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, an important transit route for gas to the EU, for more than a year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)