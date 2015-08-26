KIEV Aug 26 Ukraine's efforts to store natural
gas for winter are running 1 billion cubic metres behind their
pace last year, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Wednesday.
Ukraine has 14.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in
underground storage, he said.
The country aims to store 18-19 bcm of gas before the winter
heating season begins in mid-October.
"On this day last year, we had 1 billion more ... We're in
talks with our Western partners to get short-term funding to
pump gas," Yatseniuk said at a government meeting.
Ukraine suspended gas imports from Russia in July over
pricing, leaving it dependent on domestic output and imports
from Europe.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
said it was considering a $300 million trade finance loan to
state-run Naftogaz to help it buy gas.
The government has ordered Naftogaz to borrow $1 billion to
create a fund to finance the purchase, transport and storage of
gas.
Talks have been held not only with the EBRD, but also with
the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will travel to Brussels
on Thursday to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker to discuss gas, among other topics.
Last week the Commission said it might be able to hold
another round of ministerial talks with Russia and Ukraine on
gas at the end of September.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Jason Neely)