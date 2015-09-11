KIEV, Sept 11 Ukraine, which faces low gas
reserves in the run-up to the winter season, hopes to sign a new
gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom later this month,
Andriy Kobolev, head of the Ukrainian state energy firm
Naftogaz, said on Friday.
Kobolev gave no details of the new gas supply deal, that
would be likely to run until the end of March 2016.
Moscow and Kiev agreed last year on a "winter package" for
supplies with a price discount of $100 per thousand cubic metres
and advance payments. That agreement expired on July 1 and has
yet to be replaced.
Ukraine, which halted gas imports from Russia this July
because of a pricing dispute, has built up 14.7 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas in underground storage as of Sept.7. It
wants to store 18-19 bcm for winter by mid-October.
Ukraine draws on gas in underground storage to safeguard
supply in winter and ensure there are no disruptions to the
transit of Russian gas across the country to European Union
clients.
Economic dealings between the two powers are complicated by
a conflict between Ukrainian government troops and separatists
in Ukraine's industrialised east in which up to 8,000 have been
killed. Moscow denies Ukrainian and Western charges that its
troops are directly supporting the separatists.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)