* Storage levels lower than a year ago
* International financial institutions to provide $500
million
* Firm deal would require 'further procedures'
(Updates throughout with outcome of talks)
By Barbara Lewis and Vladimir Soldatkin
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia, Ukraine and the
European Commission initialled but failed to sign a deal on
Friday to secure winter gas supplies for Kiev.
Tensions between Russia, Europe's biggest gas supplier, and
Ukraine, the main transit route to the EU, have been high since
Moscow's seizure of Crimea in March 2014.
Against that backdrop, Moscow and Kiev have been haggling
over gas prices and in the latest flare-up, Moscow in July cut
off supplies to Kiev.
After five hours of talks in Brussels on Friday, European
energy chief Maros Sefcovic told reporters the technical details
were agreed, but it would require "further procedures" before
the deal could be signed.
Appetite for an agreement has increased on all sides as
Gazprom fights to defend market share in Europe and
storage levels have started to fall in the EU, which relies on
Russia for roughly one third of its gas, around half of which
transits Ukraine.
Earlier on Friday Russia signed a decree setting the price
for Ukraine, saying only it was equal to those for EU nations
that border Ukraine.
Ukraine has said that $220 per 1,000 cubic metres (tcm) was
an acceptable price. Gazprom has said its average 2015 price for
EU companies with long-term deals is $235-$242 per tcm.
Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz meanwhile said Russia's terms
offered the basis of an interim solution, but it needed to be
underpinned by a signed, binding deal.
Under the initialled accord, which runs from Oct. 1 until
the end of March next year, Kiev commits to buying 2 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Gazprom, which will be financed
with $500 million provided by international financial
institutions.
A long-term 10-year contract between Russia and Ukraine was
reached in 2009 after a previous pricing war led to supply cuts
to Ukraine and a subsequent dwindling in volumes for the EU.
The cut-offs to Ukraine in 2014 and this year have not so
far led to knock-on supply disruptions and the European
Commission has said it expects Ukraine to remain a reliable
transit route.
Russia, however, has been seeking to bypass Ukraine. Earlier
this month, it signed a shareholders' agreement on an expansion
of the Nord Stream pipeline that carries Russian gas straight to
Germany.
Ukraine draws on gas in underground storage to safeguard its
own supply in winter and ensure there are no disruptions to the
transit of gas across the country to EU clients.
It had built up 14.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in
underground storage as of Sept. 11 and wants to store 18-19 bcm
for winter by mid-October.
