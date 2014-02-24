MOSCOW Feb 24 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said on Monday any extension of a gas agreement between Russia
and Ukraine would have to be negotiated between Ukrainian
companies and the government.
"Those agreements which are legally binding must be
fulfilled. We are not working with individuals, or specific
people, this is (a matter of) inter-state relations," Interfax
news agency quoted him as saying.
"The decision in the gas sphere, which was adopted, has
concrete time periods for implementation. What will happen after
these expire, is a question for discussion with the leadership
of Ukrainian companies and the Ukrainian government if one
emerges there."