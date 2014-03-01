MOSCOW, March 1 Ukraine may lose a discount to
the gas price it now pays to Russia's state gas company Gazprom
due to Kiev's outstanding gas debt, Gazprom spokesman
Sergei Kupriyanov told Reuters on Saturday.
In December, Russia agreed to reduce gas prices for Kiev by
about a third, to $268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres from around
$400 which Ukraine had paid since 2009, after ousted President
Viktor Yanukovich spurned an EU trade deal in favour of closer
ties to Moscow.
Kupriyanov said Ukraine's outstanding gas debt stood at
$1.55 billion for 2013 and gas deliveries so far this year.
"It seems that with such gas payments and fulfilment of its
obligations Ukraine may not keep its current gas discount. The
gas discount agreement assumed full and timely payment," he
said.
The deal allowed for the price to be revised quarterly
between the 5th and 10th day of the first month every quarter.