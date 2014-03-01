MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's energy ministry said on
Saturday it saw no reason to extend an earlier agreed gas
discount to Ukraine for the second quarter due to unpaid debt
for deliveries, the Interfax news agency cited a representative
at the ministry as saying.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said earlier on Saturday that
Ukraine's debt for 2013 and this year's deliveries stood at
$1.55 billion.
"It this continues to happen, is there any point in
continuing the existing agreement on gas supplies at discount
prices? No," the agency cited an unnamed ministry representative
as saying.