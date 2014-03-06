RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
MOSCOW, March 6 Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz said on Thursday it has fully paid for Russian gas supplied in January and is in talks with Russia's Gazprom on settling other payments to ensure safe gas deliveries.
Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine's total debt for Russian gas deliveries stood at $2 billion and warned it would increase prices starting from April 1.
Gazprom declined to comment on Naftogaz statement.
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.