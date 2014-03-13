BERLIN, March 13 Russia's Gazprom said
it wanted Ukraine to be able to pay for gas supplies and did not
want a "gas crisis" over prices and debt, a allusion to past
disputes that led to cuts in gas flows from Russia to Europe.
The state-controlled company's chief executive, Alexei
Miller, told reporters in Berlin that Ukraine owed more than
$1.8 billion in unpaid bills, which was threatening Gazprom's
ability to make investments and pay dividends, including to
foreign shareholders.
Last week, Miller hinted that Gazprom could stop shipping
gas to Ukraine over unpaid bills, which could lead to reductions
in supplies to Europe.
"The unpaid gas bills mean a hole for Gazprom in its
investments for the current year. They also mean a hole in our
budget plan and a hole in the payment of dividends to our
shareholders," Miller said.
"Among our private shareholders are a large number of
foreigners. And these are also their revenues and dividends."
The message appeared to be that Western states, which have
imposed sanctions on Russia and are threatening more measures
over its seizure of control of Ukraine's Crimea region, risked
hurting themselves if they did not work with Moscow to end the
East-West standoff in a way that Russia can accept.
Gazprom has ratcheted up pressure on Ukraine over the past
month, saying it would scrap a gas price discount starting from
April 1 after pro-Moscow Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich fled
the country after a popular uprising.
In 2013, Gazprom supplied the European Union and Turkey with
162 billion cubic metres of gas, a historic record, of which 86
bcm went via Ukraine.