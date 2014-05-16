Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW May 16 Russia is ready to discuss a gas price discount for Ukraine if Ukraine pays off the $2.237 billion it owed Russia for gas as of April 1, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"We will discuss this if they pay even the debt owed on April 1, and this was $2.237 billion," he said. Russia has said Kiev's gas debt has now reached just over $3.5 billion.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.