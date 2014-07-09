KIEV, July 9 Ukraine has no intention of
stealing Russian natural gas destined for Europe, the country's
energy minister said on Wednesday, after a senior Russian
official said he expected Kiev to start stealing the fuel when
its own supplies ran low.
"We are not taking such gas today and have no plans to take
it," news agencies reported Energy Minister Yuri Prodan as
saying.
Russia, which sends some of its gas to Europe via pipelines
through Ukraine, halted gas supplies to Ukraine last month after
Kiev missed a deadline to start paying off its gas debts,
estimated by Gazprom at $5.3 billion.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)