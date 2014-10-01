(Removes extraneous words in paragraphs 10 and 19)
* Winter gas year begins on Oct. 1
* EU needs to secure supplies for coldest months
* Russia needs the revenues
By Michael Kahn and Vera Eckert
PRAGUE/BERLIN, Oct 1 A cat and mouse game is on
between Europe and Russia over gas supplies as the continent
switches into the winter heating season.
Since September, Russia's state-controlled Gazprom
has sent less-than-requested deliveries to Poland,
Slovakia, Austria and Hungary - after the European Union began
sending gas to Ukraine - in a clear warning from Moscow ahead of
the winter heating season which officially starts on October 1,
when the industry switches to higher pricing.
"Nobody should be surprised by what Russia does. They want
to keep pressure on Ukraine... at the start of the heating
season," said Michael LaBelle, a gas expert at the Central
European University in Budapest.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas, meeting
almost a third of annual demand and in return, Gazprom receives
around $80 billion in annual revenues from its European
customers, making up the majority of its income.
Moscow halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the past
decade, in 2006, 2009 and since June this year, although this
year gas for the EU via Ukraine has so far continued to flow.
Opening up gas flows eastward was part of the EU's response
to Gazprom's decision to cut supplies to Kiev in June. Slovakia,
Poland and Hungary can also send gas to Ukraine but so far
deliveries have not been without incident.
Poland temporarily stopped deliveries to Ukraine last month
after Warsaw said it was getting less gas from Russia than
requested. Hungary stopped eastward supplies last week in order
to fill its own storage tanks ahead of winter.
Slovakia, with the largest EU-capacity to Ukraine, had
maintained deliveries but saw its own gas imports from Russia
fall below requested amounts in September.
While analysts have not seen the situation so far as the
start of a "gas war," they agree it is a warning to Europe that
Russia is ready to retaliate should Brussels impose further
sanctions on Moscow over its intervention in Ukraine.
"It (the Russian export reductions) could actually be in the
end quite harmless. But the fact that they did not tell anyone
in advance, (shows) that nobody should trust any explanation he
or she gets, and that in itself is damning," Czech energy
security ambassador Vaclav Bartuska told Reuters this week.
He added it would be foolish to expect gas to flow as usual
through Ukraine this winter.
DEAL?
Traders have, however, pointed out that Russia's recent
reductions to Europe were within contractual allowances and came
during times that EU gas storage tanks are well filled.
Gas Infrastructure Europe data show that the EU's gas
storage sites are filled to an average of over 90 percent,
compared to just 68 percent this time last year.
"Most of the EU has its gas tanks filled to the rims, so
they don't need more gas at the moment, while Gazprom needs to
still fill its domestic reserves ahead of the Russian winter, so
I'm not surprised by its flow reductions to the EU, which were
all within contractual allowances," one EU utility trader said.
While gas deliveries to Germany, Gazprom's biggest customer,
should continue through the Nord Stream pipeline which bypasses
Ukraine, the outlook is far less certain for central and
southeastern European nations which receive most or all of their
imports from Russia and via Ukraine.
To deal with a potential shortfall this winter, the European
Union has prepared emergency plans and has also sought a
compromise to safeguard winter supplies in a potential deal that
would guarantee Kiev at least 5 billion cubic metres of Russian
gas for the next six months if Ukraine made pre-payments.
Russia's energy minister said on Tuesday he hoped to reach a
deal in a gas dispute with Ukraine this week, although he added
that Kiev must pay some of its large debts before Moscow resumes
gas supplies.
Yet even if a deal is reached, analysts say flows to the EU
could get disrupted this winter as Ukraine did not have enough
time to fill its gas reserves ahead of the cold winter months.
"There is every chance that there will be interruptions
especially if the Ukrainians don't manage to get more gas into
storage," said Peter Hughes of German consultancy Global Gas
Partners on the sidelines of the 2014 Platts European Gas
Summit.
In the end, however, analysts said that all sides involved
would lose if gas stopped flowing this winter.
"All parties will be losers. They don't have anything to
gain out of the situation," said Stephane Bertoncini of Chappuis
Halder & Cie in Paris.
