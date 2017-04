ATYRAU, Kazakhstan, Sept 30 Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he hoped Russia and Ukraine would this week settle their remaining differences over a timetable for Moscow to redeem natural gas debts from Kiev.

Novak reiterated that Kiev must repay at least part of its $5.3 billion gas debt before Russia's state-owned gas producer, Gazprom, resumes gas supplies to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)