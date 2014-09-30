* Russia stopped gas flow to Kiev in price, debts row
* Hopes of a deal rose after talks last week
* Moscow wants some debts paid before supplies resume
(Adds comment by Ukraine's energy ministry)
By Darya Korsunskaya
ATYRAU, Kazakhstan, Sept 30 Russia's energy
minister said on Tuesday he hoped to reach a deal in a gas
dispute with Ukraine this week, but Kiev must pay some of its
large debts before Moscow resumes gas supplies.
Kiev is under pressure from the European Union, which is
mediating the talks and worried about possible disruptions to
its own supplies, to agree on a price for the Russian gas and
accept a timetable for paying $5.3 billion in gas debts.
Efforts to end the row have collapsed at the last minute
several times, and are complicated by a wider political crisis
between Moscow and Kiev, but prospects of securing a deal have
risen since progress was made at talks last week in Berlin.
Russia halted gas flows to Ukraine in June because of the
dispute but said it would continue to supply the rest of Europe,
which receives about a third of its gas needs from Russia, some
40 percent of which is pumped via Ukraine.
Visiting the Kazakh city of Atyrau with President Vladimir
Putin, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he expected new
talks with Ukraine on Thursday or Friday and one of the main
issues to resolve was the timetable for Kiev to pay its debts.
"It is a matter of principle for us that part of the debt
should be redeemed before the (gas) supply starts," Novak told
reporters.
"We have no differences over the numbers on the whole. We
agree that they pay $3.1 billion (to start with). But there are
some issues which are not completely resolved, related to
timetables, which I hope will be removed this week."
Moscow wants Kiev to make the initial $3.1 billion debt
payment in two tranches -- $2 billion before the gas flows
restart and $1.1 billion by the end of this year.
But Novak said Ukraine wanted to pay in three tranches of
$1.5 billion, $0.8 billion and $0.8 billion and wanted to make
the payments only after gas flows resume.
Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement that it had
not received a price that was "acceptable" in gas talks with
Russia and the European Union on Sept. 26 and was working out
proposals along with Naftogaz to follow up on the talks.
Alexei Miller, head of state-run gas exporter Gazprom
, said on Saturday that the low volumes of the fuel in
Ukrainian gas storage facilities meant there was a possibility
of disruptions in supplies to Europe this winter.
Miller's comments maintained pressure for a deal following
the talks in Berlin at which European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said an interim price being discussed for
Kiev was $385 per cubic metre.
WINTER SHORTAGES LOOM
Ukraine faces the possibility of energy shortages this
winter if no deal is reached with Russia, especially as
Hungary's gas pipeline operator said on Friday it had suspended
shipments to Ukraine as well.
The gas dispute flared after Moscow-leaning President Viktor
Yanukovich fled Kiev in February following months of street
protests following his decision to spurn a trade pact with the
EU and turn back towards Russia instead.
After Yanukovich was ousted, the new Kiev authorities set
course again for Europe and Gazprom increased the gas price to
$485 per 1,000 cubic metres from the rate of $268.5 which
Ukraine had paid in the first quarter.
Kiev has so far recognised the price of $268.5 only for gas
that had already been supplied.
Ukraine's state-owned energy firm, Naftogaz, has filed a
lawsuit at the international arbitration court in Stockholm to
establish a "fair and market price" for natural gas supplies
from Gazprom.
Tensions are high between Moscow and Kiev over a separatist
rebellion in eastern Ukraine, in which the Ukrainian authorities
accuse Russia of directly backing the armed rebel fighters, and
over Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula in March.
Moscow denies supporting the rebels militarily and is wary
of Kiev's moves to deepen ties with the EU. Russia's relations
with the EU are also strained because of sanctions imposed on it
over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
EU regulators are also investigating Gazprom for
anti-competitive behaviour, including in relation to gas
pricing.
Keeping up pressure on Moscow, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Monday there were good reasons to continue the EU
energy partnership with Russia for now but that might change if
it continued to violate "basic principles", referring to issues
of national sovereignty.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Timothy Heritage, David Evans and Greg Mahlich)