KIEV Oct 1 Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian government had begun to repay a $1.67 Eurobond issued by the state gas concern Nafotgaz and guaranteed by the government.

"The government together with Naftogaz has begun the procedure for repaying the amount of $1.67 billion. The whole amount will be repaid," he told a government meeting.

