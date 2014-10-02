BRUSSELS Oct 2 Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri
Prodan is scheduled to meet European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger on Thursday in an attempt to work out a date
and venue for the next round of talks with Russia aimed at
resolving a gas crisis.
The European Union's executive hopes to broker a deal to
resolve a stand-off in which Moscow has shut off gas deliveries
to Ukraine since mid-June over what it says are more than $5
billion in unpaid bills.
The trilateral talks had been expected later this week after
progress was made at a meeting in Brussels last Friday.
However, differences remain over Ukraine's debt for already
delivered gas as well as the price it is willing to pay for any
future supply.
Russia's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday that the talks
have been postponed and the new date for the meeting would be
decided next week.
Ahead of that, Prodan and Oettinger will meet on Thursday in
Brussels, a European Commission source said.
"The bilateral meeting aims at preparing the next trilateral
gas talks for which a date and place have not been scheduled
yet," the source said.
Russia halted gas flows to Ukraine on June 16 citing Kiev's
debt for gas supplies, which Moscow puts at $5.3 billion.
Ukraine disagrees with the amount due to differences over the
price.
Prodan will also attend a roundtable in Brussels to discuss
possibilities of investment into Ukrainian gas pipeline system,
which has long been eyed by Moscow and seen as a strategic asset
by Kiev.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Jason Neely)