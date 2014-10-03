MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia and Ukraine have failed so far to resolve a natural gas pricing dispute despite European Commission efforts to broker an agreement.

A date and venue has yet to be set for talks next week.

Following are details about the positions held by Moscow and Kiev in the negotiations which are aimed at resuming Russian gas supplies to Ukraine halted since June 16:

Ukraine

- Says an interim agreement should be signed with Russia with a price of $385 per 1,000 cubic metres for the winter period

- The $385 price should be a stand-alone price and not include a discount of $100 in export duties which Russia could possibly cancel at any stage

- A take-or-pay clause of the 2009 contract should be eliminated

- Ukraine is ready to pay around $2 billion as a prepayment for gas supplies in winter

- All debt payments, on which Russia has been insisting, will be made only after a verdict from the International Court of Arbitration in Stockholm

- Ukraine wants to revise its contract with Russia on gas transit. Says the selling point of Russian gas sales to Europe should be moved to Ukraine's eastern border

Russia

- Ready to cut gas price to $385 per 1,000 cubic metres for supply of 5 billion cubic metres under take-or-pay conditions in October-March by reducing export duties on the gas by $100

- Russian gas exporter Gazprom says Ukraine owes it $5.3 billion in unpaid bills for gas supplied at the end of 2013 and in 2014

- Says any further gas will be supplied only after prepayment from Ukraine

- Says Ukraine should pay off $2 billion of its debt before gas supplies resume in October and a further $1.1 billion by year-end (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; editing by Alexander Winning and Jason Neely)