* Differences over debt, prepayments remain
* Ukraine struggles to secure funds for Russian gas payment
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV, Oct 20 A tentative agreement
between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents has raised hopes of
ending a dispute in which Moscow has halted natural gas supplies
to Kiev, but several obstacles still have be overcome.
Movement on the gas row was the only sign of progress at
talks between Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko on Friday
which failed to resolve differences over fighting in eastern
Ukraine and a deep crisis in relations.
The two sides, whose energy ministers will meet in Brussels
on Tuesday, still differ over how to calculate Kiev's huge gas
debt and the schedule for payments and there are doubts about
Ukraine's ability to pay.
"The devil is in the details. I don't think that Russian gas
will be delivered soon to Ukraine," a Russian government source
close to gas talks told Reuters.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who will
mediate Tuesday's meeting between Ukraine's Yuri Prodan and
Russia's Alexander Novak, was also expected to hold talks in
Kiev on Monday to work out what Ukraine called a "common
position".
"There are quite a number of details. We are just continuing
with our discussions on a bilateral basis today," Marlene
Holzner, a European Commission spokeswoman, said.
She said they were discussing the price, the number of
payments Kiev should make and how much gas Ukraine will get from
Russia over the winter period.
Ending the gas row is complicated by the deterioration in
relations between Moscow and Kiev since a Ukrainian president
sympathetic to Russia was overthrown in February, Russia annexed
Crimea in March and pro-Russian separatists rose up in April in
east Ukraine in a conflict that has killed over 3,700 people.
Moscow cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June after failing
to secure a deal on the unpaid bills and price, and pressure has
been mounting on the former Soviet republic's leaders to reach
an agreement before winter sets in.
European leaders fear there will also be disruptions in
supplies of Russian gas to the rest of Europe via Ukraine, but
say ending the gas dispute could help build trust overall.
"The German government considers a durable solution between
Ukraine and Russia as a clear sign for de-escalation and a
commitment for such a de-escalation," said Georg Streiter, a
spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Poroshenko, who met Putin in Milan on Friday, said they had
reached a preliminary agreement on a price until March 31.
The interim price would be $385 per 1,000 cubic metres -
much higher than the average amount of some $350 that the
Russian gas exporter Gazprom charges European
companies but $100 less than Russia had demanded.
The EU wants to avoid a repeat of disputes in 2006 and 2009
in which its gas flows were disrupted - it gets a third of its
gas supplies from Russia, half of that via Ukraine.
Despite halting Ukraine's supplies, Russia has continued the
flow via Ukraine to the rest of Europe, though Putin has said
there could be disruptions in winter because Ukraine could
siphon off gas from the pipeline system.
DEBTS
Putin said on Friday Ukraine's debt for Russian gas supplies
stood at $4.5 billion, considerably less than the $5.3 billion
previously demanded by Gazprom. A spokesman for the company said
the decrease in debt was due to a recalculation of the second
quarter price to $385 per 1,000 cubic metres from $485.
Kiev had balked at the $5.3 billion figure and said the
price used to calculate the arrears should be $268.5 - the cost
of gas in the first quarter. Ukraine has also been unwilling to
make any pre-payments for Russian gas.
The Russian energy ministry said on Friday Ukraine had
agreed to make a first debt payment of $1.45 billion by the end
of this month and another $1.65 billion by the end of the year.
Ukraine is likely to buy up to 5 billion cubic metres of
Russian gas this winter, but state coffers have been drained by
the conflict in the east, despite a shaky ceasefire.
Kiev faces a $3.5 billion funding shortfall for this year
and next but the International Monetary Fund has said the
government should be able to cover most of it with planned debt
issues and an expected $900 million in further donor support.
"This time all sides appear to be in agreement. But it
remains unclear where Ukraine would get the money for either the
back payment for the gas delivered or the prepayment for future
gas. Ukraine does not have the means to pay, and no one has yet
offered the country a loan to finance this gas," analysts at
Sberbank CIB said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Pavel Polityuk in
Kiev, Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Michael Nienaber in Berlin;
Editing by Timothy Heritage and Anna Willard)