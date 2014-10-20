* Russia agrees to supply Ukraine with 5 bcm gas to March 31
* Winter gas price to be $385 per 1000 cubic metres
* Agreement expected to be finalised on Tuesday in Brussels
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Oct 20 An interim natural gas deal by
Moscow and Kiev, reached over the weekend, could supply just
enough to get Ukraine through the winter as long as the weather
does not become unusually cold, Reuters research shows.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission moved towards an
agreement in late September and made further progress at the
weekend.
The deal is expected to be finalised at meetings between
officials in Brussels on Tuesday.
Russia cut off gas supply to Ukraine in mid-June following
more than two years of disagreement over the price and after
relations between the two countries deteriorated over Moscow's
annexation of Crimea and fighting in the east of Ukraine.
Not all details of the agreement are known, but below is a
summary of the main points.
VOLUME
Russia is likely to deliver 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas by the end of March, which should just be enough to meet
demand.
Ukraine's annual gas use is typically around 50 bcm,
although this figure varies depending on weather conditions and
economic output.
Accessing all available sources, Ukraine is likely to have
access to 42-53 bcm of gas to meet its annual demand.
Over half of its consumption is usually provided by Russia,
and Moscow probably delivered 5 to 10 bcm between January and
June this year before stopping supplies.
Ukraine's gas storage sites are currently filled to an
average of 52.5 percent, equivalent to 16.8 bcm.
It also has domestic production, though the loss of
gas-producing Crimea means its output will be much lower this
year than its usual figure of over 20 bcm.
Analysts say 5-6 bcm could come from EU countries by the end
of the year.
That brings Ukraine's accessible gas to 42-53 bcm, which
should be enough to meet its annual demand, barring a spell of
colder-than-usual winter temperatures or unforeseen supply
outages.
PRICE AND DEBT PAYMENTS
Ukraine will pay $385 per 1000 cubic metres of gas for the
winter period lasting until March 31, 2015.
The price for Russia's gas over the following summer period
will fall to $325 per 1000 cubic metres.
That is roughly in line with what most western European
utilities pay for imported gas from Russia.
Russia says that Ukraine owes it around $5 billion in unpaid
bills for gas supplied at the end of 2013 and in 2014.
Kiev has said it will be prepared to repay Russia $2-$3
billion by the end of the year, if the remaining figure could be
negotiated later.
Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz and Russian
state-controlled gas firm Gazprom have both lodged
cases with the Stockholm arbitration tribunal to review their
gas transit contracts.
All debt payments, on which Russia has been insisting, will
be made only after a verdict from the International Court of
Arbitration in Stockholm.
