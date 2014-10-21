* Differences over debt, prepayments
* Ukraine struggling to secure funds for gas payment
* Russia says hopes to finalise a deal
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 Russia and Ukraine aim to
resolve an impasse over natural gas supplies on Tuesday as their
energy ministers meet in Brussels for talks brokered by the
European Union's energy commissioner.
Citing unpaid bills worth more than $5 billion, Russia cut
off gas flows to Kiev in mid-June, adding to tensions sparked by
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
After months of stalemate, pressure has mounted to reach a
deal to allow gas deliveries for heating as winter approaches.
Differences remain but Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said ahead of the talks that he hoped to finalise a deal
on Tuesday.
The three sides arrived in Brussels for negotiations
provisionally set to end by 1200 GMT although officials warned
they could run over.
The focus is on price, the number of payments Kiev should
make, and the volume of gas Ukraine would get from Russia over
the winter period, Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said
earlier.
Despite cutting off gas for Kiev, Russian exporter Gazprom
has not cut supplies flowing through the country en
route to EU member states.
The European Union relies on Russia for around one third of
its gas, roughly half of which flows via Ukraine.
EU governments are concerned, however, and leaders will
discuss ways to curb dependence on Russian energy at summit
talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
Two previous price rows between Russia and Ukraine in 2006
and 2009 did impact supply to EU nations.
The gas row this time is more complicated due to the
deterioration in relations between Moscow and Kiev, although EU
leaders also say solving it could help to defuse wider tensions.
After the ouster of pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich in February, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region
and has been accused of backing pro-Russian separatists in the
east of the country where more than 3,700 people have died.
REASONS TO GET A DEAL
U.S. and EU economic sanctions on Russia plus a fall in the
price of oil have increased incentives for Moscow to
resolve the dispute. State-controlled Gazprom earns around $6
billion a month selling gas to the EU.
"Without a doubt, sanction regimes put on Russia by the U.S.
and the EU have already eaten into the country's economic
health," Vienna-based consultancy JBC energy wrote in a note.
"And also Ukraine, presumably unwilling to again jeopardise
gas supplies during winter while military operations are not
going as planned either, will at least temporarily be interested
in easing the pressure exerted on it by Russia."
The EU's Oettinger has been brokering talks between the two
sides since May after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on
the EU to intervene.
A summit held in Milan on Friday produced hopes for a
breakthrough after Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko met Putin
and said they had reached a preliminary agreement on a gas price
until March 31.
The interim price would be $385 per 1,000 cubic metres,
higher than the average of some $350 that Gazprom charges EU
companies but $100 less than Russia had demanded.
Putin, meanwhile, said Ukraine's debt for Russian gas
supplies stood at $4.5 billion, considerably less than the $5.3
billion previously demanded by Gazprom.
Kiev had balked at the previous figure, arguing that the
price used to calculate the arrears should be $268.50, which is
what it was paying in the first quarter of this year.
Russia's energy ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had
agreed to make a first debt payment of $1.45 billion by the end
of this month and another $1.65 billion by the end of the year.
Ukraine is likely to buy up to 5 billion cubic metres of
Russian gas this winter, but state coffers have been drained by
the conflict in the east, despite a shaky ceasefire.
Kiev faces a $3.5 billion funding shortfall for this year
and next but the International Monetary Fund has said the
government should be able to cover most of it with planned debt
issues and an expected $900 million in further donor support.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Ekaterina
Golubkova in Moscow; editing by Jason Neely)