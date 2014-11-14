Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
KIEV Nov 14 Ukraine will most probably buy around 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas by the end of the year, Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Friday .
Russia, which cut off supplies to Ukraine in June because of a standoff over prices, has insisted that Ukraine pay for future supplies in advance. Until now Kiev has not committed to new orders as a separatist conflict weighs on its flagging economy.
Earlier on Friday a newspaper interview quoted Prodan as saying Ukraine planned to buy up to 1.5 bcm.
"I talked about it being up to 1.5 (bcm), but most likely it will be around 1 billion," Prodan later told journalists. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.