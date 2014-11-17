KIEV Nov 17 The volume of gas kept in Ukrainian
underground gas storages has fallen by around 8.4 percent since
Kiev started pumping gas on Oct. 20 for heating in colder
weather, state-run gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on
Monday.
The company's spokesman said there were 15.35 billion cubic
meters (bcm) of gas in storages as of Nov. 15 compared with
16.75 bcm as of Oct. 20.
Ukraine, which covers half of its annual needs by importing
Russian gas, has been left without flows from Russia since
mid-June due to a bitter pricing dispute and unpaid debts.
After months of talks, the two sides reached an agreement in
October, but Kiev signalled it may hold off from prepaying for
gas supplies in the hope mild weather helps it eke out current
reserves.
Russia has said Ukraine must pay for future supplies in
advance -- $760 million, according to gas export monopoly
Gazprom, for the 2 billion cubic metres of gas due to
be supplied this month.
But Ukraine's energy minister Yuri Prodan said last week
Kiev was likely to buy only about 1 bcm of Russian gas by the
end of this year and, possibly, an additional 1 bcm of gas in
the first quarter of 2015.
The chief executive of Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz,
Andriy Kobolev, said the company was considering sending advance
payment to Gazprom by the end of November, but gave no details.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)