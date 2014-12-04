(Adds minister's call to cut usage, coal stocks context)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV Dec 4 Ukraine's new energy minister
pleaded with industrial and domestic consumers to use less
electricity as hard frosts led to a sharp drop in gas stocks and
low coal stockpiles, making more blackouts likely.
Volodymyr Demchyshyn on Thursday asked for a reduction in
evening electricity consumption by 15 percent.
"Please, take it seriously. We expect reductions in
electricity consumption even today. If we see consumption
fall... I promise to appeal (to the regulatory body) to stop the
outages," the minister told the government press service.
He also asked industrial companies to switch to working at
night, promising attractive tariffs if they do. Shortages on the
electricity grid have caused some outages across parts of
eastern Ukraine and in the capital Kiev.
Ukraine consumed a record high volume of gas from its
limited storage on Dec. 2 due to hard frosts, gas transport
monopoly Ukrtransgaz said.
Weather forecasters expect relatively mild weather in
mid-December and this could reduce gas consumption.
Ukraine uses gas to produce electricity but has been forced
to switch to coal or fuel oil after Russia suspended gas flows.
However the national electricity company, Ukrenergo, said on
Tuesday coal reserves at thermal power plants stood at 1.3
million tonnes, around 65 percent lower than in December 2013.
It said five plants only had enough coal to last up to another
four days.
Mired in a power crisis caused by a separatist conflict in
industrial eastern regions that has shut down mines and rail
links for transporting coal, Ukraine has said it may now depend
on Russia for both coal and electricity to make it through the
winter.
A spokesman for Ukrtransgaz said 132.7 million cubic metres
of gas were drawn from underground storages on Tuesday versus an
average of around 100 million per day last week.
Company data showed that the volume of stored gas has fallen
more than 17 percent to 13.8 billion cubic metres since Kiev
started pumping gas on Oct. 20 for heating in cold season.
Ukraine has been left without flows from Russia since
mid-June due to a pricing dispute and unpaid debts.
After months of talks, the two sides reached an agreement in
October, and Kiev said on Wednesday it planned to make a
pre-payment for 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas by
Thursday.
