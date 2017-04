KIEV Dec 5 Ukrainian Energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Friday a prepayment of $378 million for 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas for December would be paid by the end of the day.

"By the end of today the money will be paid," Demchyshyn said at a briefing.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)