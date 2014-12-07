KIEV Dec 7 Ukraine expects Russia to resume
supplies of gas from Monday after Kiev transferred a pre-payment
of $378 million to Gazprom, its energy minister said
on Sunday.
Russia cut gas deliveries to Ukraine in mid-June in a
dispute over prices and debts and supplies have remained
suspended while the haggling played out against a background of
worsening political relations caused by the separatist war in
Ukraine, which Kiev says Moscow is promoting.
Cash-strapped Kiev had delayed buying new supplies for as
long as possible and had been drawing on severely depleted
reserves to meet consumer demand as increasingly cold weather
set in.
But with freezing temperatures and in line with a deal
signed by Ukraine's gas companty Naftogaz and Gazprom in
October, Kiev late on Friday transferred $378 million to the
Russian gas giant as an upfront payment for 1 billion cubic
metres of gas for December.
Under the deal, the prepaid gas was to be delivered within
48 hours of payment.
Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn, speaking on the TV
channel 1+1 on Sunday night, said: "We have paid a sum for 1
billion cubic metres. From Monday we will start receiving."
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, is one of the largest
consumers of Russian gas with annual imports of around 30
billion cubic metres.
Russia also pumps around half of its gas exports through
Ukrainian pipelines to prime markets in Europe.
At the end of October Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement
brokered by the European Commission to cover gas supplies over
the winter months as a temporary solution to the longstanding
wrangle over prices.
Russia, whose relations with the former Soviet republic are
politically complicated by its support for Ukraine's separatist
rebellion, had insisted Kiev pay for supplies in advance.
Since the start of the heating season in late October
Ukrainian gas reserves have fallen 17 percent to 13.9 billion
cubic metres as of Dec. 1, according to data from Ukrtransgaz,
the state-run gas transport monopoly.
Apart from the demands of big industries such as the steel
sector, gas is also used by household consumers across the
country to power central heating in homes.
Demchyshyn said on Sunday that the country was consuming
more than 200 million cubic metres of gas a day, 55 million of
which came from Ukraine's limited domestic production, 120
million from reserves and the rest from so-called "reverse flow"
supplies from neighbouring European Union countries.
Ukraine's energy ministry has said Kiev might buy an
additional 1.5 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia in the
first quarter of next year following the December purchase.
