KIEV Dec 9 Russia resumed gas flows to Ukraine
on Tuesday after halting them six months ago in a dispute over
prices and unpaid debts, Ukraine's gas transport monopoly said.
"Ukraine has started receiving Russian gas. The volume of
imports is around 43.5 million cubic meters per day,"
Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maxim Belyavsky said. Supplies will flow
via the northern Belarussian pipeline of Mozyr and the eastern
Sudzha route, he added.
The ex-Soviet republic consumes about 200 million cubic
metres on average per day during the winter.
Without Russian gas and short of coal because separatist
violence has disrupted domestic coal mining, Ukraine has been
forced to introduce widespread power cuts.
With relations poor because of the fighting in Ukraine's
east, Russia had insisted that Ukraine pay upfront for renewed
supplies over the winter, under an interim agreement in October.
Cash-strapped Ukraine delayed for as long as possible but
after a cold snap that sent temperatures plummeting below
freezing, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz transferred a
$378 million prepayment to Russia's Gazprom to buy 1
billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas in December.
Ukraine's gas reserves have fallen by more than 20 percent
since October to 13.3 bcm as of Dec. 6.
Gazprom confirmed in a statement that gas shipments had
resumed to Ukraine from 0700 GMT.
Gas payments to Russia and efforts to support the struggling
hryvnia currency have forced Ukraine to draw deeply on foreign
currency reserves, which have fallen to a 10-year low.
The depleted state of central bank coffers means the
International Monetary Fund may need to ramp up an ongoing $17
billion bailout programme.
An IMF mission was to visit Kiev on Tuesday to start a fresh
round of talks with the new government, which has pledged to
introduce a broad range of reforms including to the gas sector,
in exchange for international financing.
