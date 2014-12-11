KIEV Dec 11 Russian natural gas flows to
Ukraine have been stable since Dec. 9, when Gazprom
resumed supplies after a six-month gap caused by a price dispute
and unpaid debts, Ukraine's gas transport monopoly said on
Thursday.
"The supplies are stable and Ukraine received 42.8 million
cubic metres of Russian gas on Dec. 9," Ukrtransgaz spokesman
Maxim Belyavsky said.
Ukraine, hit by hard frosts and a lack of fuel to produce
enough power to cover domestic needs, transferred $378 million
to the Russian gas supplier for 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas in December to replenish its limited reserves.
Ukrtransgaz data showed that the volume of gas in
underground gas storage sites had fallen by around 23 percent
since the start of the heating season to 12.95 bcm as of Dec. 9.
Ukrtransgaz said this week it planned to receive up to 43.5
million cubic metres of Russian gas every day during December.
Ukraine has said a gas agreement with Russia, reached in
October, allows Kiev to buy up to 5 bcm of gas in the period
between October and March.
According to the deal, Ukraine must pay for future supplies
in advance and also must pay off $3.1 billion in previous debts
by the end of this year. The first payment of $1.45 billion was
transferred last month.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jane Baird)