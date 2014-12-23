KIEV Dec 23 Ukrainian state energy firm
Naftogaz said on Tuesday it had transferred $1.65 billion to
Russia's Gazprom - the second tranche of a debt
repayment agreed under a deal that saw Moscow resume gas
supplies to Ukraine earlier this month.
In November, Moscow, Kiev and the European Union reached a
deal under which Russia would restart flows to Ukraine over the
winter in return for Ukraine paying $3.1 billion in two tranches
by the end of the 2014.
Russia started pumping gas to Ukraine in early December
after halting them six months ago due to the dispute over prices
and unpaid debts.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)