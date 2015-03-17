(Adds Gazprom confirmation)
KIEV, March 17 Naftogaz paid $15 million for
Russian natural gas on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian
state energy company said on Tuesday.
In a separate statement, Russian gas exporter Gazprom
said that based on Naftogaz's current requests, the
pre-payment would cover seven days of supplies.
Last week Gazprom said Kiev was set to use up all of its
pre-paid volumes of Russian gas by March 15.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Katya Golubkova; writing by
Alessandra Prentice; editing by Elizabeth Piper)