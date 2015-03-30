KIEV, March 30 Ukrainian state-run energy firm
Naftogaz said on Monday it had proposed to Russian gas producer
Gazprom that its current gas supply agreement be
extended until April 1, 2016, and that it was ready to discuss
the proposal.
"Naftogaz welcomes the proposal by the European Commission
to extend the so-called 'winter package' until the end of the
next autumn-winter period," Naftogaz said in a statement.
"Naftogaz has sent a letter to Gazprom in which it suggested
the possibility of an extension of the 'winter package'.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)