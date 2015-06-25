KIEV, June 25 Russian, Ukrainian and European Commission officials will meet on June 30 in Vienna to discuss future gas supplies to Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA quoted Ukrainian energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on Thursday.

Russia had already said the meeting would take place at around the end of June.

A pricing dispute between Ukraine and Russia's Gazprom resulted in Russia cutting off supply to Ukraine for six months last year.

EU-brokered talks secured a temporary deal last October and Ukrainian officials have said it would ideally like to extend it for the next winter season at least.

Around 40 percent of Russia's gas exports to the European Union go through Ukraine. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)