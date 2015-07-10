KIEV, July 10 Ukraine will take about 21 percent
more gas from Slovakia to boost deliveries to underground
storage after the country suspended imports from Russia over a
pricing dispute, transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Friday.
Ukraine plans to import 16.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of
gas on Friday from Slovakia, up from daily imports of 13.6 mcm
so far this month, a spokesman for the company said.
He said Ukraine pumped 27 mcm of gas per day from July 1-9
and collected 12.2 billion cubic metres of gas in reserves as of
July 10.
Ukrainian energy officials say Ukrtransgaz must store about
60 mcm of gas per day to ensure it has enough gas to meet demand
during the winter and to guarantee the transit of Russian gas to
European consumers.
With Ukraine's economy close to bankruptcy because of years
of economic mismanagement and fighting against pro-Russian
rebels in the country's east, officials say Kiev is facing a
shortage of money for gas purchases.
Talks with Russia broke down late last month after officials
were unable to agree on a pricing plan for the next quarter,
threatening transit flows into Europe. About half of Russian gas
exports to Europe go through Ukrainian territory.
The European Commission is in "intense communication" with
Ukraine and international institutions to help Kiev pay for gas
supplies for next winter, Commission Vice President Maros
Sefcovic said this week.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Elizabeth Piper and
David Clarke)